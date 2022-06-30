The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown boosted the consumerism market by giving people the opportunity and time for internet shopping. It was bound to grow nonetheless. But a halt to everything created a perfect opportunity for e-commerce websites to make their presence in the market. Clicking a button and getting your wishlists delivered to your home is appreciable. The global e-commerce business jumped to $26.7 trillion globally in the pandemic. With so many people ordering goods from the online areas, one wonders how many stages happen between the “Buy now” and “Order Delivered” phases. One of the most influential things that maintained the flow of this demand and order chain was the organized system of pick and pack warehouses. This method and system was the one thing that allowed you to give that five stars to the product. If you want to jump on the bandwagon of e-commerce business or are just interested in knowing the basics of consumerism, you should learn more about pick and pack warehouses.
What are pick and pack warehouses?
Pick and pack warehouses are distribution centers where products from shipments are re-packaged for redistribution. When shipments arrive in the warehouse, items are stored and entered into an inventory management system so that they can be tracked and held accountable. Picking is selecting the right quantities of the product from warehouse storage. Packing is when you place the products in shipping boxes with appropriate packaging materials.
Order Picking Strategies
Pick and Pack warehouses use different methods to create a streamlined and effective picking strategy -
Piece Picking - In this method, the employees in the warehouse pick each item by hand by referring to the orders they received.
Batch Picking - The items are selected and picked in batches instead of individually.
Zone Picking - Zones in warehouses part of the area, each zone has a leader as an employee. The items are then picked from these areas and passed to other zones if the order requires items from multiple zones.
Wave Picking - This method involves a combination of batch and zone picking, where employees stay in designated areas and pick the order in batches.
Benefits of Pick and Pack Servies
Pick and Pack services offer a wide range of benefits, as they are efficient and offer systematic methods to streamline the delivery process. Some more benefits of Pick and Pack Warehouses are -
Increased customer satisfaction - Our eyes get stuck to the door and the ears to the doorbell whenever we order something. Little do customers know about the hassle and process of getting something from one place to another. But when the order arrives sooner than the expected delivery time, a customer is satisfied. This unexpected delivery of products increases the chances of a customer becoming a loyal one.
Cost-Effective - These pick and pack warehouses offer the opportunity to handle orders of any size. Moreover, there is no need for the orders collected from different storage facilities to be packed and labeled. Due to this efficient method, human labor and time frame are less required.
Efficiency - the entire process aims to streamline the order fulfillment process. It removes the middleman needed when goods are collected from different storage facilities and sent somewhere to get packed and labeled.
Pick and Pack Warehouse Setups
The one thing that must be chaotic in your e-commerce business will be the management of your inventory. You need to understand how well you set up your warehouse to create an efficient process.
Chaotic Inventory Management
This method is not the most efficient in any sense. You place your products anywhere on the board. No two products which are beside one another are similar to one another. In this haphazard and chaotic system, the only way to get an effective outcome is with the help of inventory management software. The software will map the products in the warehouse. So you will have a location of the product whenever you start packing.
Volume inventory Management
The other inventory management system is the volume inventory management system. In this system, the products sold in the lowest amounts get placed farther than those sold more frequently. This change in location decreases time and increases efficiency.
Class-Based Inventory Management
In this system, you group items into classes that share similar traits. Various methods can classify products based on their turnover rate, sizes, and prices.
Mobile shelf-based order pick system.
Here, a stationary picker sends a robot warehouse to bring the required products. It doesn’t require much power man-wise and is an efficient and hassle-free method.
Pick and Pack Software
There are always more ways to make your pick and packing management system more efficient. Softwares are available in the market pandering to your pick and pack services needs. They can generate barcodes and batch orders and perform inventory management tasks. However, it does take some time for one to understand and navigate their way through the software, but once that phase is over, the entire process becomes streamlined.
Summing it up
The size of your business doesn’t matter if you want to make your presence felt in the e-commerce market. You will have to take the help of pick and pack warehouses. When done right, pick and pack services help customer satisfaction, increase revenue and boost your overall business. Due to its cost-effective nature, an organization from various backgrounds tends to gravitate toward this process. Since the process is for orders in different sizes, minimum order charges typically do not apply.
The presence of warehouses also eliminates the hassle of collecting items from various storage facilities and sending them somewhere else for packaging and labeling. This nature of pick and pack warehouses makes the entire process more efficient. In e-business, the delivery of the product is the name of the game. When businesses lack this feature, they are bound to lose customers. Therefore they can learn more about the methods of pick and pack services.
