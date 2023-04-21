We are used to not perceiving some problems as serious ones. Procrastination is one of the brightest examples of why you shouldn’t miss the moment when you try to delay everything. But let’s plunge into the topic gradually. What are the threats of procrastination, and what does a virtue map review have to do with it?

 

Sponsored post 1

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription