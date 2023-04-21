We are used to not perceiving some problems as serious ones. Procrastination is one of the brightest examples of why you shouldn’t miss the moment when you try to delay everything. But let’s plunge into the topic gradually. What are the threats of procrastination, and what does a virtue map review have to do with it?
Procrastination is most commonly defined as an act of delaying tasks. It's about any necessities – whether your work duties, housework, or anything else – the common feature that unifies them is that usually, they are not pleasant. Most of us use the word procrastination to describe the situation when we just stick to social media or a TV show instead of doing something we have to do. So how it happens, and what can it lead to?
How it happens and what consequences it involves
Most people go through the following stages:
They do their daily routine, but the circumstances are not favorable, so they find it difficult to force themselves to do regular tasks. It can be a bad mood, a mental issue, a complicated situation in the other sphere of life, etc.
People decide they can do it later with no loss for the quality or the speed of what they were supposed to do. So instead, they sleep, scroll feeds, or do other activities.
When it’s time to do the delayed task, it’s even more complicated to start because they still don’t want to do it. But here, tension appears as there is a “deadline” coming.
This tension makes people feel worse, so there is even less desire to do something necessary. Even though some people can overcome this bad mood, others prefer to delay the task even further. At this point, some feeling of guilt or shame appears.
When it’s time to do the task, a person feels extremely stressed because of self-pressure. They do the task, but if it’s a regular duty, every time they need to do it and have enough time, they prefer to delay.
Such a sequence is quite frequent for people having mental or behavioral issues that stop them from adequately perceiving the world or themselves. Such a model of behavior (delaying) gives birth to many related troubles like lowered self-esteem, a sense of inferiority, anxiety, etc. Finally, it becomes a vicious circle that’s almost impossible to break from the point of view of such a person.
How to deal with it
To avoid the progression of the problem, you need to take action, at least by searching for ways of solving it. One of them - is Virtue Map – an application that allows dealing with procrastination step-by-step. It is a comfortable and affordable program that offers a three-month course of exercises and other materials that help you realize the “Why?” behind the issue and solve it systematically.
To summarize, we emphasize that mental issues can be even more dangerous because they are much less noticeable at the beginning stages. So the faster you start - the better it is for you and your life.
