They know how to negotiate the best offer for you
Suffering a personal injury in an accident can cost you a lot of money. Thankfully, you can get fairly compensated for all the incurred medical bills, lost wages, damaged property, and other expenses.
However, one thing you can expect to be in your way of being awarded those damages is insurance companies.
The thing is, the interests of insurance companies aren't necessarily aligned with yours.
As they're motivated by their interests, you can expect them to make you an offer substantially lower than the actual value of your case.
One way to avoid being lowballed is to hire a personal injury lawyer right away, in order to get legal guidance from the very start.
Personal injury lawyers possess the necessary negotiation skills you'll find helpful when trying to strike a deal with the insurance company and the claims adjustor.
It's in their interest to win your case
This is especially true if you hire a lawyer who works on contingency fees.
Namely, lawyers who work on a contingency fee are paid upon settling or winning a case, instead of charging a fixed hourly fee. As you can imagine, this keeps them motivated to work hard on winning your case.
Besides, considering that insurance companies have their motives and the defendant in your case will certainly have a lawyer of their own, you'll need someone to protect your interests too.
The lawyers at the Law Offices of Spar & Bernstein make sure to inform their clients about the statute of limitations for filing a claim, help them fill out the necessary paperwork, collect the evidence, build a narrative for the courtroom, and finally offer legal representation before the court.
This allows you, as an injured party, to focus on resting and recovering from your injuries, while your personal injury lawyer is focused on getting you fairly compensated for your suffering.
They're experienced in cases like yours
Whether you're pursuing an insurance claim to strike a settlement or filing a personal injury claim before the court, you'll need to know the exact steps of these procedures and what they entail.
Personal injury lawyers deal with different types of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, slip and fall accidents, and others.
Depending on the type of personal injury case they've had the most experience with, they're likely to know the right procedures you'll need to go through, the people you'll need to interact with, and the average compensation amount you can expect.
When you're faced with the local police, medical experts, and judges, you'll find this particularly helpful.
Why? Because you'll be prepared to answer their questions in the best way possible.
Apart from that, you can always count on your lawyer to approach your case objectively.
That means that they'll tell you if your odds of succeeding are low and advise you not to start the litigation process if they believe you're not eligible for compensation.
They're good at articulating your pain and suffering
If you want to get fairly compensated for all your injuries, you have to present them to the insurance companies and the judges.
That means that you'll have to prove the number of your injuries, their severity, the necessary time for recovering from them, and that they've been inflicted on you by a negligent person.
But that's not where your job ends. Besides that, you'll have to build a convincing story for the decision-makers that those injuries have caused you economic and non-monetary damages that deserve proper compensation.
With the help of a personal injury attorney, you'll find that articulating your pain and suffering gets significantly easier.
They've modernized their operations
Lastly, many personal injury law offices have modernized their operations and management by introducing novel technologies into their work.
AI, virtual reality, word processors, cloud technologies, and other software are just some of the technologies personal injury lawyers nowadays use to attract new clientele and achieve success in cases like yours.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.