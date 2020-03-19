Sustainability and zero-waste are terms that more and more businesses are starting to use, and for good reason. Consumers are concerned for the environment and are willing to pay more for options that are better for the environment. A recent Neilson survey showed that 81% of consumers say that it is important to give their money to companies that implement changes that at least reduce harm to the environment, or even help the environment. In the same survey, 38% said they would pay higher-than-average prices for products made with sustainable materials.
However, the biggest source of waste in our country isn’t something the average consumer can do much about. It is up to big businesses to set the example for reducing waste. One of the biggest sources of waste is the packaging used for shipping goods.
The Problem with Packaging Waste
Cardboard boxes, wooden pallets, single use drums, bubble wrap, and other forms of packaging comprise the largest amount of the waste created in the U.S. Many companies are still manufacturing their single-use plastic products out of virgin vinyl, not recycled plastics. According to Science magazine, more than 4 million tons of plastics end up in our marine ecosystems every year. The World Economic forum estimates that by 2050, there could be more plastic than fish in our seas. Consumers are understandably worried about these statistics, and ready to shop with companies they feel are making a positive environmental impact.
How Your Business Can Keep Up
Many businesses are already making the shift to more sustainable ways to ship their products. Likewise, startups are emerging to help businesses achieve more sustainable supply chains. One such company is Loop, which creates reusable packaging for products which consumers can then return to the manufacturer to be used again. This model is referred to as the milkman model, as people used to return their empty glass milk jugs in exchange for newly filled milk jugs. Even though the containers must be cleaned between uses and are heavier than plastics, this model still has a lower carbon footprint than single-use plastic containers.
Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP) is another company that aims to help other businesses reduce their packaging waste. “In most cases the single use packaging is very convenient and inexpensive in the short term, but all that waste adds up over time,” says Justin Bean, Business Development and Sales Manager at RTP. “That is why we offer a pay per use model for RTPs that is cost competitive with single use packaging. We make it just as easy and convenient to use an RTP and meet your sustainability goals as it would be to purchase single use packaging.”
Reusable containers and recyclable shipping supplies are some of the best ways to reduce waste. Here are some examples of ways your business can reduce waste, and even save money in the long run.
Bulk Containers
Reusable plastic containers are an excellent alternative to paper-based gaylords and cardboard boxes. “Automotive manufacturers and suppliers have been leading by reducing waste and reusing packaging, such as collapsible bulk containers, for a long time” says Bean.Not only can bulk containers be reused for years without breaking, but they also provide superior protection to the goods inside. Collapsible sidewalls and nesting capabilities reduce return shipping costs, and their large size makes it easy to fill with internal packaging to protect even the most fragile cargo.
Plastic Pallets
It has been estimated that 50% of the lumber grown in the U.S. is used in the manufacturing of wooden pallets. Only half of wooden pallets are used more than once, and even if they are reused, they rarely last more than a year. Wooden pallets are also nearly 40 pounds, so returning them comes with a high shipping cost.
It is clear that wooden pallets are a big contributor to waste in business shipping. That’s why so many companies are turning to recyclable plastic pallets. They often have an even cheaper initial cost than pallets, are far sturdier, stackable, and only weigh about 10 pounds. This means a lower cost in the long run for companies, as they are not having to replace broken pallets as often and return shipping is far cheaper.
Attached-Lid Containers
Many reusable plastic containers, or RPCs, are available with attached lids, making them a great alternative to cardboard boxes. 95% of all products in the U.S. are shipped in cardboard boxes, a demand which means close to 100 billion of them are produced each year. Even if 75% of them are being recycled, which is a generous estimate, that is still a lot of waste being generated. Not to mention, cardboard is not ideal for food or liquid items, as it loses structural integrity when wet.
Reusable plastic containers produce 95% less solid waste and generate 29% less greenhouse gases than cardboard boxes. Plus, plastic is easily sanitized and does not harbor mold or bacteria, even when wet. This makes plastic containers preferable for most products, but especially food items.
Intermediate Bulk Containers
Single-use barrels and drums have long been the go-to container for shipping liquids, seeds, syrups, paints, petrochemicals, and more, but a large amount of waste is created from only using them one time. Barrels are also hard to store or ship efficiently, because their round shape creates dead space in between units.
Reusable plastic intermediate bulk containers, or IBCs, solve these issues. The containers are reusable and have a long lifespan. And, because they are square and stackable, they are much more efficient to ship, which can drive shipping costs down.
Closing the Loop
The goal with zero-waste supply chains is to close the loop of the waste lifecycle. This means that no new resources are used, but rather the same materials are used over again. Reusable plastic containers make closing the loop possible, because even if your plastic container does finally break after years of use, it can be recycled into another plastic product to be used again.
If you have any questions about how reusable plastic containers or pallets can make your supply chain more sustainable, contact Reusable Transport Packaging. We are happy to provide you with a consultation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.