The Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHG) is a list of emission sources and related emissions that are quantified using standardized methods. Organizations develop ghg protocol for several reasons, including:
To manage GHG risks and identifying reduction opportunities
Voluntary or compulsory participation in the GHG program
Join the Greenhouse Gas Market
Achieving early acceptance of voluntary acts
GHG Inventory Development Process:
The GHG inventory development process consists of four main steps.
It begins with a review of accounting standards and methods. Determine organizational and operational boundaries and select the base year.
Collect data and measure GHG emissions
Then develop a GHG inventory management plan to formalize data collection procedures.
Set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and track and report progress.
GHG Inventory Development Resources:
Step 1: Getting Started: Scope and Inventory Planning:
Review of GHG accounting standards and corporate reporting methods.
Determine organizational and operational boundaries
select base year
Consider a third-party review.
Step 2: Collect data and measure greenhouse gas emissions
First identify data requirements and preferred methods for collecting data.
Develop procedures for collecting data, tools and documentation.
Collect and verify facility information (e.g. electricity, natural gas).
Estimate missing data to fill in the gaps.
select the emission factor
to calculate exhaust emissions
Step 3: Now develop a GHG Inventory Management Plan
Establish a data collection and documentation process in an inventory management plan.
Step 4: Set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and track and report progress
Complete a third-party audit (optional).
Report information as needed
Prepare to set your ghg protocol publicly, and stay tuned.
Purpose of the GHG protocol:
Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) provides accounting and reporting standards, sector advice, and Computing and training tools for businesses and local and national governments. It has created a comprehensive and internationally standardized framework for measuring and managing greenhouse gas emissions from public and private operations, Value chains, products, cities and policies to enable cross-board greenhouse gas reductions.
Importance of GHG management:
Managing carbon emissions and protecting businesses from the potential impacts of climate change are fundamental to achieving sustainable growth and ensuring stable shareholder returns. Most companies manage and report greenhouse gas emissions in the form of a GHG report or sustainability report. These companies understand the importance of measuring, managing and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions in standard business practices.
Save cost:
GHG emissions management allows organizations to monitor their energy use at a particular source. The larger sources of greenhouse gas emissions are also the most energy intensive. The accounting, management and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions as a management system allows you to monitor energy sources and identify emission reduction projects within the organization, which can lead to cost savings.
Risk and Opportunity Management:
Increased GHG emissions create risks and opportunities for businesses that can affect the company's revenue, costs or reputation. GHG emission management allows organizations to manage various risks and reap the benefits of various opportunities. Most of the affected sectors are energy, transportation and heavy manufacturing. The system of accounting, management and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions has been established in the company.
Greenhouse gas management can also create opportunities for companies through cost savings by optimizing their energy profiles. The best energy efficiency measures and the procurement of renewable energy technologies are then carefully selected.
Stakeholder Requirements:
Investors are now looking for information about the organization's efforts in accounting. Reducing and reporting carbon emissions through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) reporting and quantifying GHG inventory will help companies meet current and future regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations. Companies many have succeeded in attracting stakeholders in carbon management and increasing the image and reputation of the brand.
Communication and branding:
When published along with the annual report, carbon emissions status reports provide a clear statement to stakeholders that the company manages its business responsibly. These reports can be presented in various forums. Depending on the company's target stakeholders, such as investors, lenders and governments, it also helps to strengthen the image of the company.
Why will you measure and analyze greenhouse gas emissions?
The first step for any company that wants to reduce the impact on the world and the environment and thereby reduce climate change is a measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, many private entities are certified for carbon footprint and can help companies measure their CO2 emissions. Once GHG emissions are known, they must be analyzed to see which company's activities are the most polluting. Once this analysis is complete, companies can begin to consider solutions to reduce emissions.
Bottom line:
Organizations should consult the ghg protocol corporate standard for essential guidance on GHG accounting principles, inventory scoping, Attribution of GHG emissions, determination and adjustment of inventory base year and monitoring emissions over time. As a resource centre for GHG measurement and management, the EPA's Center for Corporate Climate Leadership developed the GHG Inventory Resource to complement the GHG Protocol organizational standard that provides specific guidelines on how GHG is calculated and the GHG is calculated.
