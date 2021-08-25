A well-established household name, Disney is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, and a conglomerate of mass media, park experiences and consumer products. The diversity and multinational aspects of the company means it is a worthy stock to consider adding to your investment portfolio.
If you know how to trade stocks online then you’re aware that monitoring the market is a key part of your investment, and how several fundamental factors can impact the value of a particular sector or stock. Disney (DIS) is no expectation to this, and recent events have seen the business flourish, and as a result, its predicted that its stock value will also follow suit.
The streaming service catalyst
Amidst the pandemic, which triggered the massive blow of travel restrictions and the closure of theme park attractions, Disney’s business diverted into the streaming services industry, with their introduction of the platform Disney+. This provided a huge boost to the value of the DIS stock, especially after the lull it experienced in the market before 2019.
Disney+ gained an impressive 103.6 million subscribers by April 2021, which was merely 18 months after its initial launch. This is extraordinary in comparison the other streaming giant Netflix, which has been trying to expand its capabilities since 2007, but has seen its expediential growth almost come to a complete halt. In fact, the streaming service published in their Q1 earnings report, that their subscriber growth was only around 4 million, which was marginally low compared to the analyst expectation of 6.25 million, significantly lower than the results of Disney+ and Netflix’s smallest quarterly subscriber gain in the last four years.
The Disney+ streaming service ventures certainly makes DIS stock one to watch, at the time of writing, as they are employing an interesting strategy in terms of their cinematic distribution. Depending on the scale of the film release, Disney have decided to make any of their films released in the cinema, also available on the Disney+ streaming service simultaneously or giving subscribers the opportunity to pay a premier price to have exclusive access to the movie.
This approach has proved to work well for the entertainment business, as nations transition out of the pandemic restrictions, and customers have the choice of remaining at home or visiting the cinema to see the latest film releases. With this additional revenue in mind, it bodes well for the likely increase in value of the DIS stock.
The return of the theme park
This summer, Disney is expected to regain its revenue from its theme parks, and they plan to reopen their attractions across the globe. For investors, it’s expected that this will be the next catalyst for DIS shares. Some Disney theme parks are already open, with regulations in place and restricted numbers, but the following international parks are set to open their doors once again:
Walt Disney World Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Paris
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
As it has been so long since visitors could experience the magic of the Disney attractions, business is expected to boom in this sector, with domestic customers turning to local theme parks instead of their usual holidays abroad. With this stream of income reinstalled, you could expect to see an increase in the DIS stock value.
Earnings reports
The impact of their streaming service venture, and the reopening of their theme parks, will be made clear when Disney report their fiscal third-quarter results this August, with analysts expecting a 43% increase in revenue. Investors can monitor to see if the faring of the theme parks division has had an effect on the growth of the company, its revenue, and subsequently its stock price.
The timely report will also answer any questions surrounding the success of Disney+ and the likeliness of continuing subscriber growth, allowing traders to speculate on its impact on DIS’ place in the stock market.
