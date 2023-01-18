Image Source: istockphoto.com
Do you have any Call Centre business and want to increase the customer experience through any outbound call? If yes then This article is exactly for you. Read it and explore more.
What do you mean by outbound call?
This system is help to a business operation to make any outgoing call to third parties like customers prospects and other businesses. Outbound call centre is a combination of outbound and inbound calling. It can be defined as a call originate with a cells or support representative for a telephone number of third party. There are several purpose of any company for using outbound call and these are following:
For making telemarketing calls
For marketing research
For updating contact list
Post sale follow ups
To provide customer notification
But you fulfil it's purpose and outbound Call Centre should be efficient and effective. Only using Matrix to measure the performance of any outbound call centre company can improve the customer experience positively. For more information you can visit aircall.
Why should outbound calling be a part of your call centre?
To improve the outbound calling you need to understand the purpose of it. Not only that the other factors that can affect your business plan related to outbound calling also need to be checked. Modern outbound Call Centres normally use a digital tool powered by the power dialler feature which allow the helpdesk agent and customer support agents so they can quickly pull up the contact number and can dial those automatically. Not only that with the help of smart interrogation the customer support agents can access the call history at the same time. Because of this advantage they can get the proper information and the time the phone rings.
When you are going to evaluate the implementing outbound call strategy then location can be a big consideration. They are both advantage and disadvantage between outbound calls and a virtual call centre. So if you are going to make decision about it then make a proper budget specially for your office expenses. Mostly the problem the companies mostly face that they need a good quality outbound call capability that cannot manage the office expense. That is why they like to choose a virtual Call Centre as a alternative option.
Why outbound calling is a best practice?
Outbound calling Centre can be the best practice for call centre as it can resolve any issues related to customer experience. It help to improve customer experience and make it excellent. If anyone like to involve with Call Centre business then they have to know about the legal requirements for any outbound call centre. They have to request to add their names to DNC or national do not call registry. Not only that company should follow that telephone consumer protection act or TCPA rule for the several factors like outbound dialling methods calling hours and pre recorded messages.
How to measure outbound call effectiveness?
It is important to measure outbound call to know how effectivities. You can measure outbound calls in terms of customer service productivity and the activity of the service. You need a cloud based phone system that will provide you a dashboard to allow to see the number of both outbound and inbound calls that your company make everyday. So you can tell the total time they spend for calling the customers. Not only that the dashboard will help you to evaluate the effectiveness of customer service. You can measure the percentage of missed calls from the total number of received in bound calls. Also you will get the percentage of voicemails from your customers. You can also access the productivity by monitoring the average duration of both outbound calls and inbound calls. With the help of these Technology you can create a benchmark golds to improve your company performance. And you can also adjust the calling approach after analysis the total data.
Technology to make outbound call successful?
Without proper Technology it is not possible to improve outbound call centre. With the help of IVR or interactive voice response and ACD or automatic call distribution you can make the outbound call service very successful. These software are highly helpful for the Call Centres so they can increase the productivity. These cloud based phone system also help to increase the security of any confidential information by using web security.
With a help of cloud based phone system by air call you can facilitate the call recording call routing and call distribution. It will be a great experience for you as well as your customer if you implement these Technology for your outbound as well as in bound call system.
