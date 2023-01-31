Sponsored post image

Lawyers specialising in the Golden Visa Portugal program, have seen firsthand the numerous benefits and advantages that this investment opportunity can provide for retiring Americans looking to relocate to Portugal.

The Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund is a residency-by-investment scheme that grants applicants the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Portugal, as well as visa-free travel to 183 countries, by making a qualifying investment in the country. But it's not just about the opportunity to live in this beautiful and culturally rich country, the program also offers a number of financial benefits that retirees should definitely consider.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription