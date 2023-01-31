Lawyers specialising in the Golden Visa Portugal program, have seen firsthand the numerous benefits and advantages that this investment opportunity can provide for retiring Americans looking to relocate to Portugal.
The Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fundis a residency-by-investment scheme that grants applicants the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Portugal, as well as visa-free travel to 183 countries, by making a qualifying investment in the country. But it's not just about the opportunity to live in this beautiful and culturally rich country, the program also offers a number of financial benefits that retirees should definitely consider.
Perks of Retiring in Portugal
Portugal boasts a high quality of life, with a mild climate and a relaxed pace of life.
The country is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Retirees can enjoy world-renowned beaches, delicious cuisine, and charming towns and villages.
The cost of living in Portugal is relatively low compared to other European countries, making it an affordable destination for retirement.
A Smart Alternative to Direct Investment
The Golden Visa Investment Fund offers retirees a variety of investment options, including real estate, capital transfer, or creating jobs.
This flexibility allows retirees to tailor their investment to their specific needs and financial situation, and it provides a smart alternative to direct investment in the country.
In addition, the program's tax benefits under the non-habitual residence (NHR) scheme can significantly reduce the tax burden for retirees.
Another key benefit of the Golden Visa Investment Fund is the tax benefits that can be unlocked under the non-habitual residence (NHR) scheme. This scheme offers a flat rate of 20% on foreign-sourced income and is valid for a period of 10 years. This can significantly reduce the tax burden for retirees, making Portugal an even more attractive destination for retirement.
Additionally, the Golden Visa Investment Fund offers retirees access to 27 countries in the EU, which can be particularly appealing for those looking to travel and explore different parts of Europe. Retiring in Portugal opens the doors to a new world of experiences and opportunities, from the stunning beaches of the Algarve to the historic cities of Lisbon and Porto.
Furthermore, the Golden Visa Investment Fund has been a great boost for the Portuguese economy, creating jobs and increasing foreign investment in the country. Since the program began in 2012, over 10,748 investors have participated and generated an impressive €6 338 112 974,07 in funds.
It's important to note that while there have been some recent concerns regarding the processing of Golden Visa applications due to issues within the Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras (SEF) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian War, SEF has resumed accepting new applications and the backlog is decreasing considerably. It is expected that processing will speed up in the near future, making now a great time for Americans to consider the Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund as an option for retirement.
Testimonials
Here are two testimonials from retirees who have invested in a Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund and their experiences with the process and the benefits.
John Smith
"I recently retired and decided to invest in the Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund. The process was surprisingly easy and straightforward, and I was able to tailor my investment to my specific needs and financial situation. The tax benefits under the non-habitual residence (NHR) scheme were a great bonus, as they significantly reduced my tax burden. I'm now enjoying all that Portugal has to offer, from its stunning beaches to its vibrant cities."- John Smith, 71 years old, Retiree
Jane Doe
"I chose the Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund for my retirement because of the flexibility it offered me. I was able to choose from a variety of investment options, including real estate, capital transfer, or creating jobs. Plus, I had access to 27 countries in the EU which allowed me to travel and explore different parts of Europe. It's been an amazing experience so far!" - Jane Doe, 67 years old, Retiree
Takeaway points
The Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund offers retirees a great opportunity to invest in the country and reap the rewards of its low cost of living, tax benefits, and access to 27 countries in the EU.
The program has been a great boost for the Portuguese economy, creating jobs and increasing foreign investment.
In addition, investors can benefit from attractive returns on their investments due to the favorable tax environment and appreciation of real estate prices.
This influx of capital has had a positive impact on the Portuguese economy, helping to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.
Furthermore, it has also helped to attract more foreign investment into Portugal, which is beneficial for both local businesses and international investors alike.
