Bacteria and other microbes can accumulate on multiple surfaces in your house, offices and other spaces. We are surrounded by moisture and dust particles in the air, which readily mix and stick onto smooth surfaces. Disinfectant for multiple surfaces kill bacteria and make the entire surface fresh and more appealing. Using disinfectant and surface cleaners eliminates 99% of all germs, including fungi, bacteria, mould and viruses that accumulate and reproduce on your furniture, surfaces, openings and floors. Clean and fresh surfaces create a welcoming environment, making it more fresh and productive.
How Do Bacteria and Germs Affect the Indoor Air Quality?
Every single microbial bacteria and fungus directly affects the internal air quality of a room. Moulds can spread on various surfaces, directly impacting the occupants' health and causing problems in breathing fresh air and oxygen from the environment. Moulds and micro-organism can also cause skin allergies, asthma and respiratory conditions.
Poor indoor air quality impacts the efficiency of employees working in offices, causing them fatigue, dizziness and restlessness. The desk and furniture for every employee at the office needs to look tidy and presentable as it can directly impact their productivity positively. It is advisable to properly clean and disinfectant a public property or office before starting the next working day.
How are Cleaning and Disinfecting Different?
Cleaning is associated with removing dirt and moisture from surfaces physically. Cleaning involves the removal of minor germs and impurities by using water soaps and detergents. During cleaning, germs are only removed and not killed, whereas disinfectants are chemically composed to kill and eliminate germ colonies by 99%. The killing of germs significantly reduces the chance of the spread of potential infections and diseases. It is recommended to first clean surfaces through cleaners before applying disinfectants. Disinfectants are made from a solid chemical base, which mitigates the spread of bacteria and viruses.
Which Surfaces Should be Cleaned and Disinfected Regularly?
Almost all surfaces, which are in use by the general public and occupants, must be cleaned and disinfected regularly to reduce the risk of the spread of infections. Surfaces such as staircases, handr/ail, doorknobs, dispensers, kitchen accessories, desks, floors, electric switches, elevator buttons and appliances must be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Germs and bacterial colonies cannot be observed with a naked eye, but with time they pile up and start affecting the internal environment and indoor air quality. Disinfecting and cleaning are done to contain the spread of diseases and viruses like common colds and flu. Apart from these, concealed openings must be disinfected regularly to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and mould.
Why Do Cleaners and Disinfectant Products Smell Sweet?
Cleaning products and disinfectants are usually mixed with lemon and lime scents and sweet fragrances to create a refreshing ambiance. Occupants tend to unlike unpleasant odours and this why the cleaning agents are produced to offer a nice-smelling internal environment. When the disinfectants are applied to surfaces, they release lemon citrus, grapefruit and tangy smell, which readily combines with natural air, thus creating a pleasant aroma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.