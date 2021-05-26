Bacteria and other microbes can accumulate on multiple surfaces in your house, offices and other spaces. We are surrounded by moisture and dust particles in the air, which readily mix and stick onto smooth surfaces. Disinfectant for multiple surfaces kill bacteria and make the entire surface fresh and more appealing. Using disinfectant and surface cleaners eliminates 99% of all germs, including fungi, bacteria, mould and viruses that accumulate and reproduce on your furniture, surfaces, openings and floors. Clean and fresh surfaces create a welcoming environment, making it more fresh and productive.

How Do Bacteria and Germs Affect the Indoor Air Quality?

Every single microbial bacteria and fungus directly affects the internal air quality of a room. Moulds can spread on various surfaces, directly impacting the occupants' health and causing problems in breathing fresh air and oxygen from the environment. Moulds and micro-organism can also cause skin allergies, asthma and respiratory conditions. 

Poor indoor air quality impacts the efficiency of employees working in offices, causing them fatigue, dizziness and restlessness. The desk and furniture for every employee at the office needs to look tidy and presentable as it can directly impact their productivity positively. It is advisable to properly clean and disinfectant a public property or office before starting the next working day.

How are Cleaning and Disinfecting Different?

Cleaning is associated with removing dirt and moisture from surfaces physically. Cleaning involves the removal of minor germs and impurities by using water soaps and detergents. During cleaning, germs are only removed and not killed, whereas disinfectants are chemically composed to kill and eliminate germ colonies by 99%. The killing of germs significantly reduces the chance of the spread of potential infections and diseases. It is recommended to first clean surfaces through cleaners before applying disinfectants. Disinfectants are made from a solid chemical base, which mitigates the spread of bacteria and viruses.

Which Surfaces Should be Cleaned and Disinfected Regularly?

 Almost all surfaces, which are in use by the general public and occupants, must be cleaned and disinfected regularly to reduce the risk of the spread of infections. Surfaces such as staircases, handr/ail, doorknobs, dispensers, kitchen accessories, desks, floors, electric switches, elevator buttons and appliances must be cleaned and disinfected regularly. 

Germs and bacterial colonies cannot be observed with a naked eye, but with time they pile up and start affecting the internal environment and indoor air quality. Disinfecting and cleaning are done to contain the spread of diseases and viruses like common colds and flu. Apart from these, concealed openings must be disinfected regularly to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and mould.

Why Do Cleaners and Disinfectant Products Smell Sweet?

Cleaning products and disinfectants are usually mixed with lemon and lime scents and sweet fragrances to create a refreshing ambiance. Occupants tend to unlike unpleasant odours and this why the cleaning agents are produced to offer a nice-smelling internal environment. When the disinfectants are applied to surfaces, they release lemon citrus, grapefruit and tangy smell, which readily combines with natural air, thus creating a pleasant aroma.

