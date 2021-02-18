The past year brought several unexpected challenges, and one of those challenges came in the form of workplace-related lawsuits, driven by the sheer number of class action lawsuits over workplace safety. Over three thousand workplace-related lawsuits were filed last year, and this number is expected to spike even higher this year.
The majority of these lawsuits claimed that employers did not provide adequate personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19, or that they didn’t comply with minimum health standards such as regular disinfection, temperature checks, and enforcing the strict wearing of masks.
Can I Sue My Employer If I Got Infected at Work?
The short answer to this is yes, you can sue your employer if you get infected with a disease at your workplace, provided that you are able to prove that your employer was negligent in the implementation of basic health standards. However, it should be noted that this is going to be an uphill battle.
Why Is This Difficult for Workers?
The difficulty in filing a workers’ compensation claim is that the burden of proof lies with the claimant to prove that the employer was negligent in preventing accidents from happening. Additionally, there are elements of a workers’ compensation claim that must first be satisfied in order for a claim to prosper.
What Are the Elements of a Workers’ Compensation Claim?
While a workers’ compensation claim is a measure that is meant to help dampen the financial blow of treating an injury, the truth is that they can also be a tool for abuse. While workers’ compensation fraud cases are fairly rare, they do happen, and they can cost businesses several thousands of dollars. In order to strike a balance between aiding an injured worker and protecting a business from fraud, the following elements must be satisfied:
Time - The exposure occurred during work hours
Employment - The claimant is an employee of the respondent (independent contractors are generally not entitled to a workers’ compensation benefit)
Injury - The injury was a result of the exposure
Duty - The claimant was performing work-related duties at the time of exposure
Causality - There is a direct relationship between the exposure and the injury
However, things are different when it comes to COVID-related claims. While there are general health standards that businesses are expected to adhere to, there are also state standards that differ from one another. What may be a violation in one state may not be treated the same way in another state.
In either case, whether you’re a worker or an employer, it’s important to always hire a lawyer to help you. Lawyers are not only well-versed in legal matters, but they also have the connections and experience to maximize your chances of winning the lawsuit. Seasoned lawyers are able to use finer details of the law, such as the differences between testifying and consulting to benefit your cause.
