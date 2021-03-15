If you've recently found yourself in the lightbulb market, you might have faced so many infinite options. With advanced technologies, there are various light technologies available. From lightbulbs intended to react to sound to those designed to fight deadly bacteria. What was to be a source of light has become an evolving technology that transformed the world.
However, when you need just a simple source of light fitting in your bedroom or Livingroom, how do you know that you are about to make the right choice? Which bulbs are better for your health, budget, or the environment?
We will tackle these questions and other questions asked about UFO LED high bay and regular lightbulbs in this article.
Available options in the lightbulb market
There are many varieties, but these are the most popular:
Fluorescent bulbs
They are the bulbs that take a spiral shape and are the first to come to mind when you think about energy-saving bulbs.
Incandescent bulbs
These are the regular lightbulbs that were more popular before the 21st century. They have a shorter lifespan and are not very energy efficient.
LED light bulbs
LEDs are the latest and are energy efficient, but they maintain regular bulbs' feel and look.
All three bulbs require different energy amounts, but we're going to focus on LED lighting and why it's the best.
LED (light-emitting diode) is the most recent and fascinating advancement in the bulb industry. They are solid light bulbs that are small, long-lasting, powerful and energy-efficient. LEDs operate differently from regular lightbulbs. They offer several advantages over traditional bulbs and compact fluorescent lights.
You may certainly read or heard a lot about the benefits of energy efficiency in LED versus the regular lightbulbs. When you compare them in terms of energy efficiency and durability, you will find out that LED bulbs are far better. Here are some of the reasons why you should opt to use LED lightbulbs.
Efficiency
LEDs are packed with enough energy, enabling them to consume 90% less power than typical bulbs. Energy efficiency helps you save on electricity bills. The maintenance and replacement cost will also save you more energy and money as the LED have a longer lifespan.
Longevity
An LED bulb's estimated lifespan is approximately 60000 hours, which much higher than the 1500 hours for regular bulbs. The useful life of an LED lightbulb is up to 7 years. That means that they last 133 times longer than traditional bulbs and ten times as long as fluorescent lightbulbs. The long lifespan helps to reduce long-term operating costs and maintenance costs compared to the traditional lights.
Safety
While the LED lights are energy-efficient and have a long useful life, it is normal to wonder about their effects on your health. The majority of the new technologies often come with serious effects on our health. LED lights do not contain UV (ultraviolet) rays, which makes them safe for your skin. Studies have revealed that LED lights can be used for therapy beneficial for skin illnesses like scarring and acne.
LED produces 3.4 BTUs per hour compared to the 85 from incandescent bulbs. The regular bulbs may be hot touch, especially if left on for a few hours. LEDs can reduce the risk of safety dangers like fires and burns.
Environmentally friendly
Light-emitting diodes are made out of non-toxic materials, meaning that they don't pose a danger to the environment. They are recyclable and are considered earth or 'green' friendly.
Color
The LED lightbulbs come in a variety of colors, including amber, blue and red. Unlike regular lightbulbs, which require filters to produce colors, LEDs are the best when offering incredible color options.
Sturdiness
LEDs are express lighting alternatives that use semiconducting material instead of a filament or neon gas. Led light bulbs are exemplified in epoxy plant enclosures, making them sturdier than regular light bulbs.
Cost
The initial cost of an LED bulb is double the cost of a regular bulb. However, considering the maintenance costs, LED lights are much better. The prices of LEDs have been coming down as more LEDs are saturating the market.
Final thoughts
The LED technology is evolving are considered the best lighting alternative for offices and homes. It takes a 16-watt lightbulb to emit light as much as a 100-watt regular bulb. Replacing your regular lightbulb with an LED bulb will make a huge difference.
