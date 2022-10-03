The first of January in the year 1983 was a monumental day in the history of human technology. The internet was officially up for use to those who could get access. Before this day the internet was primarily used by higher-ups in the government and only conservatively, it was not used how we use it now. Computers, before the world had the internet, had no way of communicating with other computers. It was basically used as a digital file drawer. When the internet finally got established for the people, two communications protocols were also established. Transmissions Control Protocol or TCP for short and Internet Protocol version 4 or IPv4 for short.
These two protocols permitted computers to communicate with other computers. A little bit later, objects other than computers will have the ability to communicate with computers or even other objects. These things have sensors and software that can give them the ability to process many different things. This is what the Internet of Things is.
Cases of IoT
The Internet of Things also called IoT, has been around for a lot longer than some would think. When people know what IoT is, the first things they think about are smartphones. And they would be right! But there is a case of an object being part of the Internet of Things as early as 1982. There was a Coca-Cola vending machine that went through modifications to turn it into the first appliance that could connect to the ARPANET, this was a huge deal. The ARPANET, if you don’t know, was the predecessor of the internet as we now know it. It was also the first network to implement the IP protocol.
Nowadays, smartphones are not the only things that are a part of the big wide world of the Internet of Things. Now you can buy a desk lamp that can turn on with a click on your smartphone. There are smart toilets with different settings that can be remotely accessed. There are even cars that can drive by themselves with a command from your phone.
All of these things used to be just everyday items that did not have the ability to do what they can do now. And that is because of the use of IPv4.
IPv4
Unfortunately, as of a few years ago, IPv4 fully ran out. In 1983 when the internet was established, there were 4 billion IPv4 addresses ready to be given to anyone who needed it. IPv4 ensures that any computer can communicate with other computers using the internet. Now that we have so many things in IoT, it’s no surprise that all of the IPv4s have been used up. The blame isn’t fully on the Internet of Things, but it is a big reason. When every single object in IoT needs its own IPv4 address, and then you look at the number of things that are in IoT, it’s quite simple to see how IoT caused damage to the number of IPv4s out there. Now, many people need tobuy IPv4addresses if they need them.
