The first of January in the year 1983 was a monumental day in the history of human technology. The internet was officially up for use to those who could get access. Before this day the internet was primarily used by higher-ups in the government and only conservatively, it was not used how we use it now. Computers, before the world had the internet, had no way of communicating with other computers. It was basically used as a digital file drawer. When the internet finally got established for the people, two communications protocols were also established. Transmissions Control Protocol or TCP for short and Internet Protocol version 4 or IPv4 for short. 

These two protocols permitted computers to communicate with other computers. A little bit later, objects other than computers will have the ability to communicate with computers or even other objects. These things have sensors and software that can give them the ability to process many different things. This is what the Internet of Things is.

