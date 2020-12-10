Vaping is supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable. You have access to a wide variety of vape juices and unique flavors, so every draw should be heavenly. And when you expect your vape sesh to be soothing, a thing such as a tank leak can completely ruin the entire experience.
Vape tank leaks can be infuriating. Sticky vape juice gets all over your hands, pockets, purse, and it’s a nightmare cleaning it all. Not to mention that a leak could hinder your ability to perform awesome vape tricks!
Unfortunately, though, tank leaks are more common than you may believe, and they happen to everyone. So, let’s see what’s usually causing them, and take a look at how you can stop them once and for all.
Common Causes of Vape Tank Leaks
Your vape tank could be leaking for a variety of different reasons. Sometimes, you simply have a damaged piece of equipment. Other times, it’s you who might be to blame for the leaks. Either way, check out the most common causes.
Damaged Tank
A damaged tank could spell all sorts of trouble. It could mess up the airflow, damage the O-rings, spill vape juice into the battery, and just ruin your vaping experience.
At the first sign of vape juice leaks, check out the tank first. If you see any cracks or deformations in it, be sure to replace it. A cracked tank will have a difficult time holding in vape juice and keeping everything in order.
It’s in your best interest to replace it with a glass tank. Glass is much more durable, it’s easier to clean, and it will keep your vape juice tasting fresh.
You Haven’t Filled the Tank Properly!
Even the most experienced vapers mess up filling the tank from time to time. It’s easy to get distracted and overfill the tank or accidentally drop vape juice down the chimney.
If you overfill the tank, you’ll only notice vape juice leaks. If you drop vape juice down the chimney, you’ll likely experience leaks from the airflow hole, and you’ll notice gurgling sounds or even vape juice spitting.
The gurgling sound occurs when there’s too much liquid in the atomizer, so instead of vaporizing it, the atomizer starts cooking it. And when the vape juice starts cooking, it will behave like any other liquid – aka, it will start bubbling and spitting.
Residue Buildup
E-liquid buildup in the tank will cause several problems, depending on how much residue there is. Primarily, it will affect your taste sensation. Instead of getting a sweet, fresh taste when you inhale, you’ll be hit with more of a bitter flavor.
Secondly, it can prevent the tank from sealing tightly, letting small amounts of vape juice to escape. Residue buildup can also damage the battery and ruin your device, so don’t neglect it.
How to Stop Leaking Vape Tanks
Luckily, preventing vape juice leaks is quite simple. There are only a few things you need to pay attention to.
Be Careful When Filling Your Vaporizer
Never fill your vape tank right to the top. Overfilling will always result in leaks, ruining your clothes, your vaporizer, and your vaping experience. Let’s not mention that it’s a waste of precious e-juice.
And, always place the nozzle of your vape juice bottle against the side of the tank. That way, you’ll avoid dropping vape juice down the chimney and into the atomizer.
Don’t Inhale too Vigorously!
Believe it or not, if you’re taking more forceful draws, you risk flooding your atomizer and even the battery. Inhaling forcefully will introduce more liquid to the atomizer than it can handle, resulting in cooking instead of vaporizing. So, next time, pay attention to how you take your draws!
Keep Everything Properly Sealed
Sealing everything tightly comes instinctively to most vapers, but sometimes you simply forget it. So, when filling the tank, check every seal. Ensure that the atomizer is screwed in tightly, check the O-rings, and ensure that the tank and mouthpiece are properly sealed.
But also keep in mind that you shouldn’t be too forceful when sealing your vaporizer. If you screw everything on too tightly, you could damage your device, especially the o-rings.
Clean Your Vaporizer Frequently
Cleaning and maintaining your vaporizer is a must if you want to ensure it serves you well. Every once in a while, disassemble the vaporizer and clean every piece individually. The tank, O-rings, and mouthpiece can be rinsed under warm water. If there’s any stubborn residue, take a cotton swab, dip it in some alcohol, and gently but firmly rub the pieces.
The battery and the atomizer should never be rinsed under water! Clean them with a cotton swab and some alcohol only.
Once you’re done cleaning, blot every piece with a paper towel and leave to air dry.
The Bottom Line
Vape juice leaks are a common problem, but in most cases, there’s a simple solution. Try out these tips for preventing tank leaks, and see what a difference they can make.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.