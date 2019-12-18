It’s still 2019, yet Super Bowl 54 is already starting to hype every sports fan across the world. The thrill for the 100th season NFL finals is on top of the news and has already reached a lot of sports enthusiasts as the list of the best contending teams has been completed.
Speaking of the best, one of the most favored teams to potentially win this year’s Super Bowl finals is the New England Patriots. During the early season of the American Football Conference, this team had attracted a lot of fans. They ended the AFC East Division with eleven wins and three losses.
As the Pats already earned an automatic spot to compete in the Super Bowl 54, will they dominate the NFL finals? Will their performance meet the expectations of their fans all over the world? While it’s hard to answer these questions as Super Bowl 54 has yet to happen, these following reasons might convince you to wager for the said team.
Tom Brady’s Appearance
The New England Patriots won’t take so much popularity from all sports platforms without Tom Brady on the team’s official roster. He has numerous achievements and awards throughout his NFL career. The prestigious Sports Illustrated hailed him as the Sportsman of the Year in 2005. He also won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year in 2007.
Brady had won six out of nine Super Bowls that he played, making him the player with the most wins throughout the NFL history. Aside from that, he has thrown a total of 20 touchdowns in his last playoffs. Imagine him throwing so much offense in the red zone, refraining the opposing team to score.
Despite having a long football career and being a veteran player, he didn’t stop improving himself, which, in turn, made him one of the best players in the NFL. In fact, his current point spread was left unmatched.
Football fans have been loving the way Brady played inside the field. Many of them are expecting him to help the New England Patriots in achieving the winning spot in the NFL finals.
Bill Belichick Coaching Skills
The New England Patriots do not only solely rely on Tom Brady to win the 2020 NFL championship title. With Bill Belichick as the head coach, there’s always a ray of light for the Pratts this upcoming Super Bowl 54.
Bill Belichick is a seasoned coach for football games, who had already worked with a lot of teams in the past. Throughout his coaching career, he won 67% of his total matchups, and most of these are with the Patriots.
According to some sports critics, Belichick’s way of drafting players and scouting has contributed a lot in bringing out the best of the New England Patriots every season. According to several rumors, Bill Belichick is changing his strategy to surprise the whole contenders in the NFL finals.
The Patriots Weapons
Each team has its own strategy on how to beat their opponents. For Patriots, Belichick is outlining a surprising plan to make sure that his team is not left behind. If you can go back to his previous matchups, you’ll see varying techniques, especially with the players whom he sends inside the field.
So, with the varying game plan that Bill Belichick is utilizing every year, the opposing team would more likely get a hard time preparing how to take down the Pats. This is one of the reasons why Patriots had been doing so great in the past years, earning the most NFL championship titles.
Team’s Popularity
One last factor that might help the Patriots in clinching Super Bowl 54 championship title is the hype coming from the fans. In the current standing for the top teams to bet, the Pats took the top spot, thanks to their fans as well as the sports community. This will greatly encourage the team to do their best and win the NFL finals.
The Pats also toped the betting odds. A lot of punters are expected to lay a bet for them as a result. In the points spread, the Patriots also lead the poll, ending up to be one of the toughest teams to beat.
Takeaway
We are only a few weeks away from the 2020 NFL finals. Most avid football fans have been working hard to look for the best team to cheer and bet on. Out of more than ten contenders who’d like to vie for the Super Bowl 54 crown, the Patriots take the highest pressure of becoming the potential winner this season.
With the considerations given above, do you think the New England Patriots has what it takes to bring home the 2020 NFL Super Bowl 54 crown?
