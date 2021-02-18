After the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that some historical horse racing machines were illegal, lawmakers passed a bill to legalise it. Read on to find out more.
In September 2020, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that some historical horse racing machines being used at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky Downs in Franklin, and Ellis Park in Henderson were illegal. In early February 2021, state lawmakers introduced a bill which will try to legalise them and it passed.
What are Historical Horse Racing Machines?
Historical horse racing machines are wagering systems. Here is how you play:
Deposit a wager into the machine.
A random horse race is selected from a huge catalogue with all the identifying features of the race – location, date, names of the horses and jockeys – hidden, so no cheating can occur.
Players are given statistics of the jockeys and trainers winning percentages and proceed to pick who they think will win the race.
The race is run – the archived footage of the actual race or an animated reenactment is played on a two-inch screen – and the player(s) collect their winnings.
Historical horse racing machines have begun to resemble the slot machines you’d traditionally find in brick-and-mortar establishments and at online casinos like NetBet, with the wagering results displayed as symbols on spinning wheels.
The machines use a parimutuel betting system. This is where the wagers are pooled, so instead of wagering against a bookmaker, you’re wagering against other players, and the winnings are shared among players who win (the house deducts some from the pool). The Supreme Court ruled that the historical racing machines in question don’t use a parimutuel system because they’re not betting on the same race nor into the same system. The passed bill seeks to amend the definition of the parimutuel system to include historical horse racing machines.
The Reaction
The Kentucky horse industry voiced their concerns and criticism when the machines were deemed illegal. They feared for the livelihood of their industry. The income generated by historical horse racing helps fund thousands of jobs across the state. Industry professionals worried that if they were to lose that income then job losses would abound, causing immeasurable harm to many Kentuckians. As many in the horse industry are skilled professionals, they would likely go out-of-state to find a job like the one they may lose. Kentucky will be losing working people.
Historical horse racing machines are used to supplement the income for trainers and breeds which enable them to operate with bigger purses. The machines were introduced in 2011 at the Kentucky Downs and helped stabilise the industry, saving jobs and helping push economic developments. Industry professionals worry that Kentucky will lose its standing as a key player in the country's horse industry, but become irrelevant as there will be better incentives for business to go elsewhere.
The Bill
Elected officials debated the bill and heard the arguments for and against it. In the end, the bill was passed in the chamber with a 22-15 vote. It was a close call. Republicans were split. Commentators wonder, with this split and divided opinion, how well the bill will do when it reaches the house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.