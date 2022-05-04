Even with its maturity and the increasing number of institutions entering the fold, the cryptocurrency industry is skeptical regarding the involvement of the government. But without regulation, are technological and community-led solutions enough to effectively self-police fraudulent activities? The recent bull run of Bitcoin piqued the public's interest in crypto, but it didn't come without a wave of new scammers. According to data from the FTC, consumers had lost over eighty million dollars in half a year due to it.
Surprisingly, most victims are in the younger age groups of twenty to thirty years of age — those who supposedly are more adept when it comes to spotting scams online — proving that everyone is at risk of being targeted. Fraudsters are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and creative, using strategies like fake websites for investment and the creation of defunct cryptocurrencies to great effect. It's also fairly common for many scammers to pose as people from authorized government agencies and celebrities to take advantage of the market.
Fortunately, there are companies that can help in recovering money lost due to scams. One example is Sterling Law, and if you’re looking to learn more about this company, be sure to read the Sterling Law review.
Crypto regulation
Some people think that the most effective method for minimizing, if not mitigating, these scams is through regulation by the government. However, others are concerned about its effects on the anonymity and independence of the digital currency — the reason why it attracted so many people in the first place. This is ultimately where the challenges of cryptocurrency lie. They are independent by nature, operating beyond government agencies and borders. Thus, depending on the country, the licensing laws and tax applications can be problematic for investors, lawmakers, and crypto companies.
That said, it can be a troublesome affair to protect consumers from scams without regulation. However, the United States government is now taking steps to manage crypto-related fraud. Officials had recently recommended the prioritization of consumer protection and privacy, warning that fraudsters should prepare for legal action.
Self-regulation
While the course of cryptocurrency’s government regulation remains uncertain, there are many who believe in and support a self-regulated industry. For example, crypto wallets should always identify the address of fraudsters and maintain databases to warn people against engaging with them. Another example is an initiative led by the community called the Token Lists. It essentially enlists Ethereum community members to generate lists that can verify the legitimacy of ERC-20 tokens that are similar to the way celebrities are verified on social media platforms like Twitter. Other blockchain industry players have also implemented technological solutions in protecting crypto companies, investors, and many others.
Conclusion
It's mutually advantageous for the cryptocurrency industry and the government to work closely together when handling fraudulent activities. After all, they have a greater chance of finding solutions that will protect investors more than they would have if they did it alone. For cryptocurrency to become mainstream, the scams need to stop, and only through this cooperation will it happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.