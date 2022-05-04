Even with its maturity and the increasing number of institutions entering the fold, the cryptocurrency industry is skeptical regarding the involvement of the government. But without regulation, are technological and community-led solutions enough to effectively self-police fraudulent activities? The recent bull run of Bitcoin piqued the public's interest in crypto, but it didn't come without a wave of new scammers. According to data from the FTC, consumers had lost over eighty million dollars in half a year due to it. 

Surprisingly, most victims are in the younger age groups of twenty to thirty years of age — those who supposedly are more adept when it comes to spotting scams online — proving that everyone is at risk of being targeted. Fraudsters are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and creative, using strategies like fake websites for investment and the creation of defunct cryptocurrencies to great effect. It's also fairly common for many scammers to pose as people from authorized government agencies and celebrities to take advantage of the market. 

Crypto regulation

Some people think that the most effective method for minimizing, if not mitigating, these scams is through regulation by the government. However, others are concerned about its effects on the anonymity and independence of the digital currency — the reason why it attracted so many people in the first place. This is ultimately where the challenges of cryptocurrency lie. They are independent by nature, operating beyond government agencies and borders. Thus, depending on the country, the licensing laws and tax applications can be problematic for investors, lawmakers, and crypto companies. 

That said, it can be a troublesome affair to protect consumers from scams without regulation. However, the United States government is now taking steps to manage crypto-related fraud. Officials had recently recommended the prioritization of consumer protection and privacy, warning that fraudsters should prepare for legal action.

Self-regulation

While the course of cryptocurrency’s government regulation remains uncertain, there are many who believe in and support a self-regulated industry. For example, crypto wallets should always identify the address of fraudsters and maintain databases to warn people against engaging with them. Another example is an initiative led by the community called the Token Lists. It essentially enlists Ethereum community members to generate lists that can verify the legitimacy of ERC-20 tokens that are similar to the way celebrities are verified on social media platforms like Twitter. Other blockchain industry players have also implemented technological solutions in protecting crypto companies, investors, and many others. 

Conclusion

It's mutually advantageous for the cryptocurrency industry and the government to work closely together when handling fraudulent activities. After all, they have a greater chance of finding solutions that will protect investors more than they would have if they did it alone. For cryptocurrency to become mainstream, the scams need to stop, and only through this cooperation will it happen.

