When it comes to interior design, it is important to have an open mind and give yourself the freedom to be creative, by letting your imagination run wild, without any fixed rules. On the other hand, it is also quite important to keep in mind some simple decoration rules - to use contrasts, different textures and combinations, in order to avoid having too much of the same and ending up with a boring and dull interior.
Wood is a great example of how one can make a house or flat look harmonious and elegant, or chaotic and tiring to the eye. This is why we believe it is the time to talk about the usage of wood in interior design and the ways to combine it.
Walls and wooden furniture
The walls represent a very large part of any space composition. If your walls have already been painted in a certain color, it is time to think about a way to bring some modernism into your room with the help of furniture elements.
For example, if you have a light wall, we would advise you to opt for a dark piece of furniture and vice versa. Indeed, if you choose dark furniture to be placed in front of light walls, this composition will perfectly balance itself via the contrast.
If you have dark walls, a light piece of furniture will only brighten up your interior. All the elements of the room will be highlighted and you will obtain a guaranteed aestheticism.
The furniture itself: association of wood with colors
Each type of wood is unique, that is why they match colors differently. Here are our recommendations on how to mix different types of wood and shades of colors together.
Oak
This is an exceptional wood in terms of decoration, since it matches any color very easily! In dark tones, you can opt for an oak + black combination. In a bright room, such a type of furniture will also bring harmony and elegance.
If you want to start with a more cheery combination, opt for yellow or white, and highlight the oak shade even more. For example, with a natural oak item of furniture that has doors painted in yellow or white, you will obtain a very aesthetic piece, these colors naturally combining together.
Beech
Beech, like oak, is easily combined with several shades. If you want to give your interior a Scandinavian style, this type of wood is the one for you. Scandinavians are renowned for their modern, industrial, stylish decisions. Beech is also coming from the North, that is why it is widely used by those decorators.
Combined with gray or white, you can obtain a perfectly successful contrast with this shade and species of wood.
Wenge
This species of wood originally grows in the South and is very popular because of its natural contrast. Its two-tone structure, with clear veins, goes perfectly with white and light shades of other colors.
On the other hand, it is important not to place too many colors around it. Wenge easily accepts one color into the design combination, but two is already too much. In addition, it blends in perfectly with sober and pure looks, with very little color, to which it brings modernism and chicness.
Now we believe it's time to get to the decorative tips that will help you combine wood and bring it smartly into your home. Even though there is no general rule or magic recipe, we know there are some life hacks to help you mix wood in your rooms.
Contrasting furniture and flooring
Furniture items like those from New York Furniture Outlets can blend in nicely with the hue of a wooden floor of a similar shade. Moreover, you can break the monotony by mixing furniture in light shades with darker flooring, or vice versa, if you opt for exotic woods such as rosewood.
Choose a reference piece of furniture
A tip for organizing your decoration can be to choose the piece of furniture in the room with the most interesting/pleasant wood surface as a starting point and to mix two or three contrasting wood tones around it.
For example, it could be a coffee table or a sideboard. Then, not far from this central piece in your space, you can add furniture items in mismatched wood colors (chairs, armchairs, pedestal tables and other decorations). This trick makes it easier to set up your decoration, also giving you the possibility to easily modify and replace elements to find what you like the most.
Remember, you can always experiment with replacing wooden items to see what appeals to you more.
Strive to reach balance
To keep your room from looking asymmetric and messy, balance the different wood finishes in your space. Keep in mind that dark colored furniture tends to visually divide the room. To avoid this, a great solution is to combine it with shabby chic-style bleached elements that will provide more contrast for an airy effect.
The goal is not to mix as many wood shades as possible, You need to find a balance that makes you feel good. To create a harmonious atmosphere, use accessories such as cushions, lampshades and small armchairs which will form links within the whole composition.
Soften the mixture with a mat
If the furniture bases (table, chairs, etc.) have different shades of wood, give them a defined space to add consistency. For example, you can choose a rug that will help create an interesting transition around the wooden furniture.
Don't go into mono material
Wood brings warmth and well-being to a room, but it is important to mix it with other materials, either by adding accessories or by opting for two-material furniture. For example, you can add an industrial TV cabinet that perfectly combines wood and metal or place an item made of glass (a designer coffee table, for example).
All in all, remember that wood is always a good decision for home decor. No matter how you combine it, such items will always look good for a long time and serve you well throughout the years!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.