In Franklin County, some want no growth outside the city limits. Some people say the definition of “smart growth” is only “infill.”
I am certainly not opposed to infill. However, the problem is buildings are sitting empty for years because there is no growth to make those buildings a smart investment. Our community cannot survive on infill alone. We cannot continue to say “No” to everything and expect to prosper.
Without a solid tax base provided by the distilleries and other industries, we will be hard-pressed to provide essential services like fire protection, law enforcement, and safe roads in the future.
Buffalo Trace is a prime example. The bourbon business is booming, and they need more warehouses. I have repeatedly met with management at Buffalo Trace to resolve the issue of their expansion in Franklin County.
Mayor Wilkerson and I have met several times with the top management of Sazerac. We are working together to find alternative locations to Peaks Mill Road suitable for new warehouses, and we have recently provided some potential properties.
Buffalo Trace is in the middle of a $1 billion expansion to its distilling operation. Buffalo Trace assures me they want to be a good neighbor in Franklin County for years to come. The key to any good relationship is working together. I am continuing to build on that collaboration and am confident we will find a resolution that will help our community thrive.
Counties like Hardin, Scott, and Shelby are excited to welcome new businesses, industries, housing, and jobs; therefore, their communities are growing. We need to send a clear message to businesses, developers, and industries that we are welcoming.
We must work together to find solutions we can live with to allow responsible growth in Franklin County to meet citizens’ needs and have a vibrant community. It’s time to put our differences aside and work together.
Kentucky native Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”