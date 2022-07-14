Simplify Revision/Editing for Young Students with Laminated Paper
Primary students often resist revising their writing because handwriting is difficult for them. Learn how to help students use the writing process without a struggle.
Primary students are expected to edit and revise the first drafts of their writing and produce "clean copy" final drafts. For many young students struggling with handwriting, this process can be daunting so each student needs paper help to get to know how to write. By substituting laminated paper for regular paper, a lot of the struggle can be eliminated, allowing students to go from a rough draft to final drafts without a complete rewrite.
Laminated Paper and Overhead Pens
Laminate one sheet of handwriting paper per student and distribute. After brainstorming, students write their first draft on the laminated paper in a blue or black water-based overhead pen. The slick laminated paper and overhead pens eliminate issues that often frustrate young writers, like torn papers, difficulty erasing errors, and broken pencil points.
Erasers for Laminated Paper
To make "erasers" for the laminated paper, cut small kitchen sponges into one-inch cubes. Wet the little pieces of sponge in a small container of water and squeeze fairly dry before distributing to students. One little swipe with a damp cube of sponge eliminates an unwanted word or letter and lets the student carry on writing.
Students Edit Their Rough Drafts
When the first drafts are complete, collect the black or blue pens, and distribute red or green pens. (Yellow pens are not a good choice since the color does not photocopy well.) Initially, student editing should focus on:
Capitals at the beginning of sentences
Ending punctuation
Make sure there are no capital letters in the middle of words
Misspelled grade-level words
Corrections are made right on the laminated paper in the new (red or green) pen color. Teachers can guide this process by asking students to look for a place where they need a capital letter or punctuation. Eventually, though, the students should edit in small groups.
Students Revise Their Rough Drafts
Revision should focus on elements that lengthen the piece of writing, such as:
Adding a descriptive word or two
Adding more details
Telling what happened next
These additions are also made in the new (red or green) pen color.
Black and White Photocopy for Final Drafts
When students are satisfied with their corrected final drafts, the teacher collects the laminated sheets and photocopies them. Though a legit essay writing service reddit suggests that the students have used one color pen to write their rough draft, and a second color to edit and revise, the final photocopied draft is black and white. This photocopy goes into the student's writing folder, and the laminated papers are wiped clean, ready for another day.
Graduating to Paper For Rough Drafts and Final Drafts
As the students gain competency in both handwriting and composing, they outgrow the limits of a single sheet of laminated paper. Teachers should celebrate this transition so students see it as a big development in their growth as writers. To help students with the transition to paper, the rough draft paper should differ from the final draft paper in some way such as color, quality of the paper, or some type of identifying marks such as a rubber stamp or stick-on colored dots.
Laminated paper lets students experience the writing process with fewer frustrations as they develop their writing skills.
