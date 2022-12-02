Vladimir Yevtushenkov is one of the founders of AFK Sistema. Philanthropist and investor who invests in new technologies, in social and industrial projects.
Biography of Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov
Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov was born in the Smolensk region on September 25, 1948. His family at that time lived in the village of Kamenshchina. Yevtushenkov's Vladimir father headed the dairy; his mother worked at the same enterprise as a milkmaid.
Childhood and youth of Vladimir Yevtushenkov
Chemistry was Vladimir Yevtushenkov's favorite subject at school. From an early age, he conducted laboratory experiments. He dreamed of becoming a chemist and wanted to enter the leading Soviet university - MSU.
Education of Vladimir Yevtushenkov
After studying at school, Vladimir Yevtushenkov was drafted into the army. In 1968, he entered the D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology. Received the specialty "Engineer-technologist".
In 1980, Yevtushenkov Vladimir graduated from the Faculty of Economics at MSU.
In 1986, Vladimir Yevtushenkov was awarded the degree of candidate of economic sciences. After 15 years, Vladimir Petrovich defended his doctoral dissertation.
Yevtushenkov Vladimir and work in industry
Vladimir Petrovich worked at industrial enterprises for 14 years.
In 1973, Yevtushenkov Vladimir was invited to one of the USSR's leading research and production enterprises - the M. Sverdlov Plant. The company produced chemical products. In 1975, Vladimir Petrovich became the head of the section at the plant.
In 1975, Vladimir Yevtushenkov was offered the position of shop manager at the Karacharov Plastics Plant in Moscow (today known as the Polymerbyt research and production association). Yevtushenkov Vladimir showed himself to be a talented leader, and a few years later, he took the post of chief engineer and first deputy director of the plant.
Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich contributed significantly to improving the enterprise's production performance. For outstanding achievement in the field of production, Vladimir Yevtushenkov was awarded the Lenin Komsomol Prize.
AFK Sistema
Joint Stock Financial Corporation (AFK) Sistema was founded by Vladimir Yevtushenkov in 1993.
Sistema made many successful investments in telecommunications and real estate in the year of its inception. During this period, Sistema took part in the creation of one of the Russian mobile operators.
In 1994, Yevtushenkov Vladimir invested in the trade of children's goods. At that time, the Detsky Mir brand was represented by one mall and 28 branches in Moscow. AFK has built a network with 850 stores in Russia and the CIS. In 2020, the joint stock company founded by Vladimir Yevtushenkov withdrew from the retailer's ownership with a profit.
In 1995-1996, AFK acquired a stake in Russia's oldest telecommunications company.
Today, the corporation's telecom companies provide all types of telecom and digital services:
- mobile and fixed communication;
- broadband Internet access;
- digital television;
- video surveillance.
In 1996, the corporation created by Yevtushenkov Vladimir laid the foundation for developing a private healthcare system in the Russian Federation. AFK created the most extensive federal private medical network MEDSI. Today it is a group of companies that unites about 100 clinics in various Russian regions. More than 1.1 million people use network services every year.
In 2021, AFK completed the creation of the full-cycle biopharmaceutical company Binnopharm Group. It is one of the leading Russian drug manufacturers and distributors with its R&D division. The company has the most extensive range of drugs on the Russian market. In 2021, Binnopharm Group opened representative offices in six CIS countries.
Founded by Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the corporation also successfully operates in such segments of the economy as agriculture and the forestry industry.
STEPPE Agroholding was established in 2014 on the initiative of Vladimir Yevtushenkov. This is one of the leading companies in the Russian agricultural sector. It is the largest user of agricultural land in the Russian Federation. One of the leaders in digitalization and implementation of high technologies.
Timber processing holding Segezha Group was formed at the suggestion of Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov in 2014.
Today, Vladimir Yevtushenkov is not involved in managing the corporation. He resigned from the AFK Board of Directors.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov and charity
In 2004, on the initiative of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the Russian Federation was founded. The Fund implements long-term social programs in the regions. In 2020, the Fund's activities covered more than 20 regions of the Russian Federation.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov also heads the Board of Trustees of the State Russian Museum Development Fund. The social investments of Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich were aimed at carrying out large-scale restoration work and implementing various projects. In 2017, Vladimir Yevtushenkov won the Patron of the Year award for implementing a long-term support program for the Russian Museum.
Family of Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov
Married. Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his wife met at the factory.
They have two children.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.