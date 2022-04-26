Ice Poseidon, a twitch streamer turned Youtuber, has "allegedly" vowed not to return thousands of dollars to fans who invested in his failed Bitcoin Influences project called Cxcoin.
The controversial YouTuber, whose real name is Paul Denino, got tangled up in this crypto scam sometime last year. Fans accused him of intentionally pulling off a rug pull of the invested funds, which amounts to over $700,000. While all this was rolling out, Coffeezilla, a celebrity YouTube investigator, went on a mission to discover what happened and how the recovery process was planned out. Suffice it to say that Coffeezilla's discovery has shown concise proof of Poseodon's guilt.
Early this month, Coffeezilla released a 22-minute long video showing Ice Poseidon speaking calmly about how he successfully made over $300,000 from the Cxcoin scam. He talked about how he abandoned the project barely three weeks into its launch.
Starting from the start
The latest reports show that Ice Poseidon set up the Cx Coin scheme to trick unknowing investors. From Coffeezilla's findings, the popular streamer planned a pump and dump scheme to raise the token price and, after that, remove a significant sum from the project. Fraudulent activities are not uncommon in the crypto space, but Poseidon is one of the few to pull off this scheme using a large YouTube following in recent times.
The Crypto operation made Ice Poseidon a wealthy man, and he decided to flaunt his ill-gotten loot with a new Tesla vehicle just weeks after he successfully pulled off the con.
The most recent event that took place on YouTube so far. This is not the first time Denino has been wrapped in a scandal. In 2017, before he started his YouTube channel, he was permanently banned from Twitch. He was a popular member of the streaming platform at the time, and his life was defined by the time he got swatted on an airplane ride.
Pulling Off The Scheme
Leveraging on his YouTube fans, the ex-twitch streamer developed a crypto asset and convinced hundreds of fans to invest for long-term gains. Unfortunately, his viewers fell for the gimmicks and invested considerable sums in cryptocurrency, and some days later, the money was unexpectedly withdrawn. This rug pulls wiped off a considerable part of the investment in the wallet and left investors with zero profit.
Ice Poseidon took a page out of the regular crypto tricks to profit massively with very little input. This is probably nothing new, seeing as he reportedly admitted to credit card fraud on air during his Twitch era.
The Evidence
Cofeezilla revealed a bunch of DMs and, of course, the final blow, which was the video. The messages between Poseidon and the investors showed how he could convince investors at the start and how he bailed and ran when it all went to dust. Speaking with Coffeezilla, the streamer said that he could return the money if he wanted but admitted that he wouldn't be doing so. He termed it "looking out for himself." In the first days after the crypto project failed, Ice Poseidon was reported to have calmed investors with the notion that he was working on it, whereas he had already abandoned the scheme. It is unclear whether the coin's failure was solely due to the Ice Poseidon's greed or if something else was at play.
The video evidence left a bitter taste in the mouths of various investors. Especially when he claimed that the investors had equal blame for the failed project. In no part of the video did Ice Poseidon appear remorseful or sad about his role in the events; instead, he mocked those who were still clutching the inactive coin. He said he wondered if these investors were still holding out hope and retaining their faith in him.
The money's current location
Coffeezilla revealed that Denino paid off the project developers with about $250,000 and pocketed the remaining $500,000. Part of his pot was used to purchase the Tesla car during the summer.
As Ice Poseidon said, he has the power to return the money, but reports suggest that he would continue to hold on to the money or what's left of it. The YouTuber says he would use the money as capital to invest in different crypto projects.
Complaints are still being reported amidst ongoing investigations. Fingers remain crossed on how this will play out.
