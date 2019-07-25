For many, spending retirement traveling by boat is an unattainable cherry topping a long career. Ted Swartz, however, found a way to turn this familiar dream into his reality.
Swartz was raised on the banks on Lake Michigan where he learned to love boating from an early age.
"I guess I've always been a nautical soul," said Swartz while lounging on the deck of his Endeavor TrawlerCat 36. The three-stateroom catamaran is a major upgrade from his first purchase—a rubber raft with a motor—when he was 27. Swartz spent 40 years in downtown Chicago working in advertising.
"We would take out on my little raft and cruise the Chicago River among all the yachts and skyscrapers," said Swartz with a chuckle.
Three boats and one career later, Swartz began looking for a boat that would suit his retirement plans. He'd need the full amenities of a home on a boat he planned to spend 48 weeks out of the year on. He purchased "My Bluegill Heaven" in 2007 and christened his retirement in 2013 by sailing the circumference of Lake Michigan.
"It took three months," said Swartz. "I've been to every port in all of Lake Michigan."
Since then, Swartz has been to 12 states by boat. He spends his winters in the south and his summers in the north. His days begin with coffee on the top deck
