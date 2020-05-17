School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will be joining the Army National Guard and then pursuing Engineering in College.

Extracurriculars: Archery

Favorite memory: Any time spent with friends

Parents' names: Ryan & Audra Arterburn

