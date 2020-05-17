School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Go to BCTC to become a nurse , Right now I am working for Lyons Hardware and Home Instead Senior Care

Accomplishments: Full tuition paid for BCTC

Favorite memory: Watching pep rallies

Advice to future generations: Try your hardest and don't slack, High school is a one time thing and you need your diploma!

Parents' names: Kelly Boone (dad) , Janice Boone and Jerry Boone (grandparents)

