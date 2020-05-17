School: Frankfort HighSchool

Future plans: Attend University of Louisville. Continue to travel to different countries, meet new people, and explore different ideas, good, and histories.

Accomplishments: Academic Team - First FHS student to make state competition. Beta Club National Honors Society Y-Club History Award KUNA KYA Spanish Club Eagle Scout Traveling Panthers Spanish study abroad student

Favorite quote: We are here to help each other get through this thing, whatever it is. .......Mark Vonnegut

Favorite memory: Any time I spent with friends.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school. It seems like it lasts forever but goes by more quickly than you can imagine. Trust me, procrastination is not your friend!

Parents' names: Lisa and Chris Broaddus

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription