School: Frankfort HighSchool
Future plans: Attend University of Louisville. Continue to travel to different countries, meet new people, and explore different ideas, good, and histories.
Accomplishments: Academic Team - First FHS student to make state competition. Beta Club National Honors Society Y-Club History Award KUNA KYA Spanish Club Eagle Scout Traveling Panthers Spanish study abroad student
Favorite quote: We are here to help each other get through this thing, whatever it is. .......Mark Vonnegut
Favorite memory: Any time I spent with friends.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school. It seems like it lasts forever but goes by more quickly than you can imagine. Trust me, procrastination is not your friend!
Parents' names: Lisa and Chris Broaddus
