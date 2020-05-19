School: Frankfort High School

Future plans: Continue my basketball career at the collegians level, major in health sciences

Accomplishments: Legacy Scholarship

Favorite quote: Do not judge by appearance, but by the concept of their character

Favorite memory: Winning the district championship two years in a row and the MVP award

Advice to future generations: Be yourself and make the best of this one shot at life you have

Parents' names: Charles Austin 3rd, Charles Austin Jr. , Cindy Austin

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription