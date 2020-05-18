Claire Irish

School: Frankfort High School

Future plans: Attend Butler University in the Exploratory Studies Program

Accomplishments: Butler University Academic Scholarship, Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 Scholarship, Governor's Scholar, Senior Class President, Football Homecoming Queen, Outstanding Freshman and Sophomore Female, All County Soccer Team 2018 and 2019

Extracurriculars: #13Irish played varsity soccer (captain), basketball, and archery throughout middle and high school and managed the baseball team. She is the National Honor Society President, Beta Club Vice-President, Yearbook Editor, a Y-Club servant leader, and a Y-corps Service to the North team member. This year she has interned at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and at the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association.

Favorite quote: Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone.

Favorite memory: Cheering on the boys' basketball team at the All A State Championship Tournament with my friends.

Advice to future generations: Go all the places, do all the things, and have fun.

Parents' names: Larry Irish, Anne Irish, and Don Taylor

