School: Frankfort High School
Future plans: Delano will be attending University of Louisville, J.B. Speed School of Engineering in the Fall to focus on a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Accomplishments: KYA Outstanding Delegate, KHSAA Academic All-State, Honor Roll, Capital City Soccer Classic All Tournament Team, State Journal Soccer All County Team, FHS Soccer Defensive MVP, 41st District All Tournament Team, Mr. FHS, and Football Homecoming King. He was awarded the Woodford R. Porter Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Sports: Soccer,Basketball,Football (Homecoming King),E-Sports, Track, and Cross-country. Clubs: Y Club, Sources of strength, NHS, Beta Club, Superintendent Advisory Council, and PEP(Frankfort Fellas). Delano enjoys working out/lifting weights, cooking, fishing, working hard and playing games. Delano has a huge heart and he loves his family and friends. He is patient, kind and known for his smile. He thinks of others before himself. He is a blessing to everyone he meets and brings a brightness to everyone with his contagious smile and kind words.
Favorite quote: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
Favorite memory: 1. Walking into the first pep rally as a Freshman. 2. Seating in the front seats of the FHS auditorium as a senior. (Senior's Rite of Passage)
Advice to future generations: Always be self aware!
Parents' names: Michael and Danielle Craig
