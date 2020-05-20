Gracie Edelen

School: Frankfort High School

Future plans: Attend the University of KY and major either in political science or broadcast journalism.

Accomplishments: Graduated top 10 in her class. Received Bluegrass Community Action Partnership scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Beta club, National Honors Society, Y-club, pep club, student council, Gear-up ambassador, member of the Lady Panther basketball team, Volleyball team, Soccer team, and cross country.

Favorite quote: “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” – Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: Going on the Senior retreat with my classmates at the beginning of the school year.

Advice to future generations: Stayed focused on your goal but don't forget to have fun in the process.

Parents' names: Sam and Anne Edelen

