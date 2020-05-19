Kennadie Pritchett

School: Frankfort High school

Future plans: Kennadie plans on playing soccer and attending Asbury University. She will be majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry with the hopes of going to medical school.

Accomplishments: Kennadie has been on the all A honor roll, received the distinguished chemistry and physics award, distinguished art student award, KHSAA 3.5 G.P.A and higher award, and has been inducted into National Honor Society and National Beta Club. She has also received the golden boot award from GFC and FHS soccer, one of Miss Business’s representative for FHS for 3 years, and has received the Miss scholar award for 3 years in the Miss FHS pageant, which is placed first runner up this year.

Extracurriculars: Kennadie has been a member of the varsity Softball team for 3 years, varsity basketball team for 3 years, and varsity soccer team for 4 years, NHS Community Service Coordinator, Beta Treasure, Pep Club Co-President, Y-Club, FCCLA, Art Club, Academic Team, Traveling Panthers, Franklin County Community Council Student, Georgetown Football Club, Youth Salute, Yearbook Committee, Prom Committee, Spanish Club, she is a GEAR UP Tutor and Ambassador, Kennadie loves to babysit and work with kids, she spends most of her free time hanging out with friends and playing soccer.

Favorite quote: Kennadie’s favorite quote is: If you stay positive in and negative situation, you win.

Favorite memory: FHS is a special place, it’s hard just picking on memory when there are so many. A few of my favorite memory’s are: partaking in all the traditions FHS has, the homecoming parades throughout my 4 years, and the senior retreat.

Advice to future generations: Don’t let anyone tell you who to be, stay true to yourself. Never take anything for granted, it can be gone in a blink of an eye.

Parents' names: Randy and Christy Pritchett

