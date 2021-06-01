Mackenzie Brooks

School: Frankfort High

Future plans: U.S. Airforce

Extracurriculars: Beta Club, Youth Salute, FCA, Pep Club

Favorite quote: Commit to the Lord whatever you do and your plans will succeed. -Proverbs 16:3

Advice to future generations: Choose your friends wisely, surround yourself with good influences, and just try your best.

Parents' names: Jason and Kristie Brooks

