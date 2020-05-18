School: Eastern Kentucky University

Future plans: Attend the EKU Biology program with a focus in Animal Sciences and Forest Conservation. Do study abroad as many times as they’ll let me.

Extracurriculars: FHS Swim Team, Marching Band, KYA, KUNA, Boy Scouts, Venture Crew, UK Forest Leadership Program, Pep Club, founding member FHS eSports, Traveling Panthers, community volunteer, Ky Democratic Party Intern, KSU Aquaculture Intern

Favorite quote: “Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand.” -Kurt Vonnegut

Favorite memory: Doing stuff with my friends in person before quarantine.

Advice to future generations: Have as much fun as you can. Always take the nap.

Parents' names: Katherine Mueller

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription