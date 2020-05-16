School: Frankfort High

Future plans: Plans to attend BCTC in the fall.

Extracurriculars: ASL

Favorite quote: She said she could...so she did

Favorite memory: The senior retreat at the beginning of the senior year.

Parents' names: Amanda Miller

