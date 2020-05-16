Moore, Ronnie

School: Frankfort High School

Future plans: Pursue a business major at Kentucky State University

Extracurriculars: A four year triple threat athlete in Football, basketball, and track and field

Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!

Favorite memory: Spending time with all my teammates and all the bus rides.

Advice to future generations: Don’t procrastinate!- Roncat

Parents' names: Ron and Marian Moore

