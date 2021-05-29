School: Frankfort High School

Future plans: Majoring in Music Technology at Transylvania University

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout Vigil Honor in Order of the Arrow BSA National Honor Society Beta Club National Honor Society 4 year Pioneer Scholarship from Transylvania University Teresa Hatton Memorial Scholarship McChesney Scholarship from Frankfort FUMC Hiram Lodge Past Masters Scholarship Top Leader for FHS Youth Salute Program Most Talented, FHS Band 4.044 Cumulative GPA

Extracurriculars: VP Program, Venturing Crew #1792 Eagle Scout, Troop #215 Treasurer, Kawida Lodge Order of the Arrow, BSA FHS Band, Saxophone Guitar

Parents' names: Andrew and Lynn Baker

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription