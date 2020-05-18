School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Attend Western Kentucky University to major in Psychology with a minor in Education
Accomplishments: Aaliyah received several scholarships from Western Kentucky University
Extracurriculars: Aaliyah was nominated Senior Class Secretary, member of the National Honor Society, member of the BETA Club, member of DECA, member of the Drama Club, Cheerleader for Franklin County High School, ran Track and played Volley ball
Favorite quote: You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough
Favorite memory: Winning Marshall Idol for her AP English III class
Advice to future generations: Life is too short to live with hatred
Parents' names: Althea Hicks-Mickens and Bruce Jones
