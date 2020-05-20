School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: To Attend WKU and pursue a degree in psychology.

Accomplishments: Miss Thoroughbred Country's Outstanding Teen, Wanda Joyce Robinson Adam Hyatt Scholarship, Distinguished Young Woman Scholarships, Terry Johnson Senior Generosity Award.

Extracurriculars: Track & Field, Beta Club, Powder Puff, Y-Club, and Youth Coalition.

Favorite quote: "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." Gandhi

Favorite memory: Helping setup dances and soc hops.

Advice to future generations: Participate in as many things as possible and make close, quality friendships!

Parents' names: Stephanie & Brian Willhoite

