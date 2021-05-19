Abigail Perry

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend University of Kentucky in the Fall of 2021. Planning to study kinesiology.

Accomplishments: Participated in Beta Club, HOSA, and French Club.

Extracurriculars: Member of track team.The

Favorite quote: The bad news is time flies. The good news is you are the pilot.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy the four years because they go by in the blink of an eye.

Parents' names: Michael Perry and Laura Hughes

