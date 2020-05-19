School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Amber plans to attend BCTC for nursing.

Accomplishments: Amber has received numerous awards throughout high school including some in FFA.

Extracurriculars: Amber was in FFA all four years of high school. She also was a student intern at Frankfort Regional Medical Center throughout the school year.

Favorite quote: “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

Favorite memory: Amber has had tons of favorite memories throughout her high school years, including FFA events, homecomings, football games, senior photos, and more!

Advice to future generations: Always hold your head up, stay positive and never give up.

Parents' names: Michael McGuire and Stephanie McGuire

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription