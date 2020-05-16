School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will attend Western Kentucky University in the fall and major in Visual Art’s.

Accomplishments: Merit Scholarship KEES Bakers scholarship (Art Scholarship)

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Beta Club, Environmental Club, Band, Pep Band, Symphonic Band, Marching Band, Frankfort Elite Volleyball, Frankfort Youth Climate Strike Chapter, and Youth Salute.

Favorite memory: Too many great memories to pick just one.

Parents' names: Kevin and Lori Bishop

