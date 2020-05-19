Brookelyn Holleran

School: Franklin county highschool

Future plans: Attending Transylvania university in the fall. Being super cool

Accomplishments: Obtained Morrison scholarship, attended the governors school for the arts, is drop dead gorgeous , knows how to spell gorgeous

Extracurriculars: Beta club , FCHS tennis team , Spanish club, French club, youth coalition,

Favorite quote: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything “

Favorite memory: Siting around after school with my friends joking me studying for a test the next day.

Advice to future generations: Pack your lunch or get a friend who brings extra

Parents' names: James R Holleran, Shannan Holleran

