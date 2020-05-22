Camden Ritchie

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will be attending Eastern Kentucky University.

Accomplishments: Graduated Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.14. He was awarded the Eastern Kentucky University Pioneer Scholarship. During his sophomore and junior year he was chosen to be the Head Usher for the Senior Class of 2018 and 2019 and his senior year he was elected to be President of the Senior Class. He was selected to participate in the KY Youth Salute and won 3rd place in the Regional DECA Innovation Plan Competition.

Extracurriculars: He is the President of the Senior Class, Vice President of the Y-Club, Secretary of the National Honor Society, and Treasurer of the Student Council. He is also a member of the National Beta Club, DECA, French Club, and was a member of the Academic Team all 4 years of high school. He also performed in the high school plays all 4 years and the musicals for 6 years beginning while still in middle school. He is an active member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and interned with the Youth Minister during his senior year.

Favorite memory: Being elected Senior Class President and getting to work with the best class officer team I could have asked for.

Advice to future generations: Get involved and talk to everyone. Make friends with everyone, even if you’re not the best of friends, it’s good to have people you can talk to anywhere.

Parents' names: Keith and Louise Ritchie

