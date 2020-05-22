Camden Ritchie

School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Will be attending Eastern Kentucky University.
Accomplishments: Graduated Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.14. He was awarded the Eastern Kentucky University Pioneer Scholarship. During his sophomore and junior year he was chosen to be the Head Usher for the Senior Class of 2018 and 2019 and his senior year he was elected to be President of the Senior Class. He was selected to participate in the KY Youth Salute and won 3rd place in the Regional DECA Innovation Plan Competition.
Extracurriculars: He is the President of the Senior Class, Vice President of the Y-Club, Secretary of the National Honor Society, and Treasurer of the Student Council. He is also a member of the National Beta Club, DECA, French Club, and was a member of the Academic Team all 4 years of high school. He also performed in the high school plays all 4 years and the musicals for 6 years beginning while still in middle school. He is an active member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and interned with the Youth Minister during his senior year.
Favorite memory: Being elected Senior Class President and getting to work with the best class officer team I could have asked for.
Advice to future generations: Get involved and talk to everyone. Make friends with everyone, even if you’re not the best of friends, it’s good to have people you can talk to anywhere.
Parents' names: Keith and Louise Ritchie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.