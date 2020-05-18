School: Franklin County

Future plans: Cameron plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.

Accomplishments: Cameron plated football and basketball for Franklin County .

Extracurriculars: DECA Environmental Club First Presbyterian Youth Group

Favorite quote: Never give up, never give up!

Favorite memory: Going undefeated my senior year in football.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school- it goes by quicker than you think!

Parents' names: Katie Phelps

