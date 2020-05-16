School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Paige plans to attend Transylvania University in the fall. She plans to major in communications and her future career goal is to work as a publicist. She will also be on Transy’s dance team.
Accomplishments: Paige won the Bluegrass Community Action Center Scholarship, and was awarded scholarships through Transylvania. In her time at FCHS, she was the dance team co-captain, and president of the Young Democrats. She was awarded the 3.6 and above GPA award from the FCHS dance team 3 years in a row and won retail marketing student of the year her junior year.
Extracurriculars: Paige has danced at Capital City Dance Studio for 15 years, and has been a teachers assistant for 5. She is a member of the Young Democrats Club, Beta Club, National Honors Society, Flyer Dance Team, and served as a Frankfort Junior Cotillion Ambassador.
Favorite quote: “Those who were seen dancing were thought to be crazy by those who couldn’t hear the music.”
Favorite memory: I couldn’t tie one thing to my favorite memory, but my favorite memories are all of the home football and basketball games! Win or lose, there is so much pride and love at Franklin County High School! I always walked away feeling so grateful that I went there and had the opportunity to cheer on the flyers with the dance team!
Advice to future generations: High school flys by fast, have fun and make lots of memories! Don’t take anything you have for granted! And if you go to Franklin County, be thankful you’re at the best school!
Parents' names: Gala Catron and Robert Catron
