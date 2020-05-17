School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Attend Georgetown College
Accomplishments: She has received the Legends Scholarship at Georgetown. She was also chosen to be a Youth Leader in our youth group at church and was chosen for Youth Salute her junior year of high school.
Extracurriculars: Beta Club, French Club, HOSA and Young Democrats Club
Favorite quote: Treat people with kindness.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory involves getting my first pet. She was a guinea pig and her name was Alli. Since that time, I've gotten two more guinea pigs, Becca and Cassie.
Advice to future generations: Always be kind to others and show people compassion. You never know what someone else is going through.
Parents' names: Chuck and Donnita Crittenden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.