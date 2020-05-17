School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend Georgetown College

Accomplishments: She has received the Legends Scholarship at Georgetown. She was also chosen to be a Youth Leader in our youth group at church and was chosen for Youth Salute her junior year of high school.

Extracurriculars: Beta Club, French Club, HOSA and Young Democrats Club

Favorite quote: Treat people with kindness.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory involves getting my first pet. She was a guinea pig and her name was Alli. Since that time, I've gotten two more guinea pigs, Becca and Cassie.

Advice to future generations: Always be kind to others and show people compassion. You never know what someone else is going through.

Parents' names: Chuck and Donnita Crittenden

