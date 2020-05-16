Evans, Chaeli

School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Attend Kentucky State University with hopes of becoming a Nurse Anesthetist.
Accomplishments: Rufus Ballard Full Tuition Scholarship Virtual Books Scholarship Trail Blazer Gold Scholarship Distinguished Young Women Scholarship
Extracurriculars: BETA Club National Honor Society Dance Team HOSA Student Council Intern at Franklin County Health Department CNA at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort
Favorite quote: Proverbs 3:5
Favorite memory: Attending and dancing at football games on Friday nights!
Advice to future generations: Don’t take advantage of your time in high school! It goes by so quick!
Parents' names: Rhonda and Kelly Evans
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.