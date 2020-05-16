Evans, Chaeli

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend Kentucky State University with hopes of becoming a Nurse Anesthetist.

Accomplishments: Rufus Ballard Full Tuition Scholarship Virtual Books Scholarship Trail Blazer Gold Scholarship Distinguished Young Women Scholarship

Extracurriculars: BETA Club National Honor Society Dance Team HOSA Student Council Intern at Franklin County Health Department CNA at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort

Favorite quote: Proverbs 3:5

Favorite memory: Attending and dancing at football games on Friday nights!

Advice to future generations: Don’t take advantage of your time in high school! It goes by so quick!

Parents' names: Rhonda and Kelly Evans

