School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Sam plans on attending Western Kentucky University in the fall.

Accomplishments: Beta Club, Youth Salute, FCA

Extracurriculars: FC Baseball for 5 years and Captain of the Disc Golf team. Sam has worked Co-op this past year with Fiscal Court at Lakeview Park.

Favorite memory: Winning the District tournament last season

Advice to future generations: Be yourself

Parents' names: Mike and Amy Feldman

