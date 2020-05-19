Grant Smither

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall majoring in Finance

Accomplishments: Received the Kentucky Career & Technical Education End-of-Program Assessment award in Marketing and Financial Services.

Extracurriculars: Member of the Varsity Baseball team, BETA and DECA. Worked in the Flyer Credit Union for three years. Played in his first Disc Golf tournament senior year.

Favorite memory: FCHS baseball winning district tournament

Advice to future generations: Soak in every minute and be kind to everyone.

Parents' names: Tonya Smither and Brad Smither

