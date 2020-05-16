Hamblin, Lakin

School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Lakin will attend the University of Kentucky and major in Biology and Pre-Denistry.
Accomplishments: Lakin is NOCTI certified and recieved several academic scholarships
Extracurriculars: Lakin was a member of the Franklin County Lady Flyers basketball team for 6 years, in that time they won 6 District Championships, 3 Regional championship, and 2 State Runner up titles. She also recieved academic all state award all 4 years of high school while on the team and was named to the 41st District All Tournament team this year.
Favorite quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain"
Favorite memory: winning the 11th region championship and getting to play at Rupp Arena
Advice to future generations: Always try your hardest, even when things are not in your favor. Never give up!!
Parents' names: Max & Ashley Comley and Dustin Hamblin
