Holleran, Brady

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Continuing my football career at Georgetown College.

Accomplishments: First Team All State in Football and Kentucky Football Coaches Association District Player of the Year.

Extracurriculars: 4 year member of FCHS football team

Favorite memory: Playing in the snow during football practice with Owen

Parents' names: Randy & Shannon Holleran

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription